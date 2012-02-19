NEW YORK Feb 19 "The Colbert Report," the
popular satirical news show that went on hiatus without
explanation last week, will resume production on Monday, Comedy
Central said.
The network declined to comment on Sunday on social media
reports that political satirist Stephen Colbert switched the
show to reruns at the end of last week to care for his ailing
91-year-old mother, Lorna.
"We are not commenting on any speculation about the nature
of the cancellations last week," Comedy Central spokesman Steve
Albini said in an email to Reuters.
He said Colbert would be filming original episodes this
week, starting with a show on Monday that features best-selling
author Ann Patchett.
Colbert turned to social media to thank fans for an
outpouring of support after the abrupt switch to reruns ignited
online speculation.
"My family and I would like to thank everyone who has
offered their thoughts and prayers. We are grateful and touched
by your concern," Colbert posted on Twitter on Friday.
The break in the show came during a crucial stretch for
Colbert's show, with the Republican presidential primary season
in full swing. Last month, he took his political satire to South
Carolina before its primary, staging a mock campaign rally and
urging fans to vote for former Republican presidential hopeful
Herman Cain.
The comedian also has a super PAC, or political action
committee - "Americans for a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow" - that
had raised more than $1 million as of late January.
Comedy Central is owned by Viacom Inc.