By Susan Heavey and Patricia Reaney
March 30 Trevor Noah, a South African comedian
little known to U.S. audiences, will replace Jon Stewart as the
host of the Emmy Award-winning, late-night parody newscast "The
Daily Show," Comedy Central said on Monday.
The Viacom Inc-owned network said it selected
Noah, 31, because he is an "enormous talent" and "wickedly
funny." His premiere will be announced at a later date.
Hailing from the township of Soweto, Noah joined "The Daily
Show with Jon Stewart" as a contributor in late 2014. He said it
was an honor to step into Stewart's shoes.
"He and the team at 'The Daily Show' have created an
incredible show whose impact is felt over the world," Noah said
in a statement. "I'm excited to get started and work with such a
fantastic group of people."
South Africans celebrated Noah's big step up, saying his
talents will appeal to a global audience and he will change
people's perceptions of their country, which is still grappling
with the legacy of apartheid-era human rights abuses.
"Over the years, Mr. Noah has proved that laughter is the
best medicine and has helped our country and its people to find
healing through laughing at themselves," said Minister of Arts
and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.
Noah's appointment marks the second major handover at the
comedy cable network. Larry Wilmore took over Stephen Colbert's
time slot in January after he left the network to succeed David
Letterman, who is retiring in May as the host of CBS
Television's "Late Show."
But Noah is younger than the middle-aged Wilmore, Colbert
and Stewart, who said last month he was giving up the gig but
gave no clues about his next career move.
Stewart was 36 when he became the host of show in 1999.
During his long tenure, the show, which airs weeknights at 11
p.m. and averages slightly more than a million viewers each
night, became influential in U.S. politics and culture.
"Very excited to welcome our next host: @Trevornoah! That's
right - another guy in late night from Soweto," Stewart said on
Twitter.
EXPLORING IDENTITY
Noah, who was born to a black South African mother and white
Swiss father, made his mixed race a big part of his comedy.
During his childhood under apartheid laws, blacks and whites
were prohibited from living together.
"They had me, which was illegal, so I was born a crime," he
said in one of his comedy routines.
Noah made his U.S. television debut in 2012 on "The Tonight
Show with Jay Leno." He also appeared in a one-man show, "The
Racist," at the 2012 Edinburgh Fringe festival in Scotland and
was the subject of an award-winning documentary film, "You Laugh
But It's True," about his career in post-apartheid South Africa.
In the 2013 special "Trevor Noah: African American," which
is available on Netflix and DVD, he explored his sense of
identity and coming to America.
In one of his stand-up routines, he talked about learning to
be black in America, only to be misidentified as a Mexican once
he arrived.
South African ventriloquist Conrad Koch said it was a huge
breakthrough for a comedian from the African country to make it
on the international stage.
"It portrays South Africans as forward thinking,
intelligent, progressive and in touch with the world," he said.
"It shows how stand up is becoming more and more relevant."
Koch's puppet, Chester Missing, said he hoped the comedian
would deliver one of the episodes in Xhosa, Noah's home
language.
A South African fan of Noah, Akhona Sihlobo @AkhonaSihlobo,
tweeted: "I have never watched The Daily Show. But as soon as
@Trevornoah officially starts, I'm there."
