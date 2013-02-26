NEW YORK Feb 26 Siblings Julianne and Derek
Hough, both champions of the hit TV show "Dancing With the
Stars," will develop a new series set in the world of
international competitive ballroom dancing, the entertainment
company Starz said on Tuesday.
The duo will produce and choreograph the series for the U.S.
subscription TV network. The series will revolve around an
annual competition in Blackpool, England.
"Their experiences growing up in this highly competitive
world are riveting and also shocking," Carmi Zlotnik, Starz's
managing director, said in a statement. "There is much more to
uncover than what we see on the dance floor."
Derek Hough, the only three-time champion on "Dancing With
the Stars," started dancing at age 11 in his hometown of Salt
Lake City, Utah. He performed in London's West End in the stage
version of "Footloose," and was a choreographer on the BBC hit
show, "Dance X."
"Viewers are going to see a twisted, sexy, funny, dark and
passionate side of the drama and politics in the world of
ballroom dance that delves deeper than spray tans and sequins,"
he said in a statement.
His sister, Julianne, stars opposite Josh Duhamel in the
film, "Safe Haven," based on a Nicholas Sparks' novel," and will
be seen next in "Paradise," with Russell Brand and Octavia
Spencer.
(Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Todd Esatham)