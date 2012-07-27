Bristol Palin, daughter of Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska, smiles before taking part in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride to honour U.S. veterans in Washington May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

LOS ANGELES Bristol Palin, former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and pop singer Drew Lachey are among the celebrities returning for the first all-stars version of TV contest "Dancing with the Stars," broadcaster ABC said on Friday.

Ex-"Cheers" actress Kirstie Alley, gymnast Shawn Johnson, race car driver Helio Castroneves, actor Gilles Marini and speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno also will put on their ballroom shoes for "Dancing with the Stars: All Star" starting on September 24.

A 13th celebrity contestant for the TV dance competition will be voted on by the public, who will be asked to choose between celebrity stylist Carson Kressley, former Disney Channel actor Kyle Massey and ex-Cheetah Girls pop singer Sabrina Bryan.

Palin, the daughter of polarizing conservative politician Sarah Palin, is likely again to be the biggest and most controversial draw for the show.

The 21-year-old single mom finished third on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2010, thanks to strong viewer support despite low marks and criticism from the judges of her wooden style.

Palin, who rose to fame as a pregnant teen when her mother was running for U.S. vice-president in 2008, launched her own reality show in June, but it was watched by less than 1 million people.

The other all-stars called back for the upcoming season are actress Kelly Monaco, reality star Melissa Rycroft, singer Joey Fatone and football player Emmitt Smith.

ABC is a unit of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

