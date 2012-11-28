NEW YORK Nov 27 Melissa Rycroft was crowned
champion of the celebrity television competition "Dancing With
the Stars" on Tuesday, propelled by perfect scores from the
judges and fan votes which spelled victory for the television
host.
Rycroft, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader who was also a
contestant on the reality dating show "The Bachelor," danced
with partner Tony Dovolani and dazzled the show's judges on
Monday with a samba and a freestyle dance, both of which earned
perfect 10 scores from all three judges.
The 15th season of the hit ABC dance competition brought
back 13 former top competitors for a special "all-star" edition
and concluded with its first-ever all female finale.
Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, who was third after Monday's
show, was the season's runner-up, while "General Hospital" star
Kelly Monaco placed third. Johnson and Rycroft both competed in
the show's eighth season, but Johnson won while Rycroft came in
third.
"Melissa thought she'd only get to week four," said host Tom
Bergeron before presenting Rycroft and Dovolani with a special
version of the show's mirror ball trophy at the conclusion of
the live broadcast.
The dancers were ecstatic, and seemingly surprised, at their
victory. Both were hoisted aloft by their fellow contestants as
Bergeron proclaimed "What a feel-good win."
All three finalists performed one final dance on the live
broadcast, which they were given less than an hour to rehearse.
Rycroft's samba scored a 28.5 from the judges. Their ratings
for the couples' final three dances on Monday and Tuesday were
combined with audience votes after Monday's show to determine
the winner.
Other contestants from the season, including Bristol Palin,
daughter of former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah
Palin, "Cheers" star Kirstie Alley, NSYNC singer Joey Fatone,
actress Pamela Anderson and singer Drew Lachey appeared and
performed on the finale, along with other previously eliminated
contestants.