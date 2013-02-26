Singer Wynonna Judd performs during the taping of the 2008 ''NCLR Alma'' awards at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

NEW YORK Country music singer Wynonna Judd, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and NFL player Jacoby Jones will be among the celebrities paired with professional partners in the 16th season of the hit television ballroom contest "Dancing With the Stars."

The cast was introduced Tuesday on the early television news show "Good Morning America." The season debuts on March 18 on the ABC network.

Judd said she had been asked to do the show for six years and finally relented.

"I'm scared to death. Is anybody else scared to death?" she asked the other cast members.

The show, in which the celebrities and professional dancers perform tangos, waltzes, sambas and other dances, is among the top-rated U.S. TV shows.

This season's cast will also include Olympic ice skater Dorothy Hamill, former "American Idol" finalist Kellie Pickler, Lisa Vanderpump of the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," professional boxer Victor Ortiz, soap opera star Ingo Rademacher, singer and actress Zendaya Coleman and comedians D.L. Hughley and Andy Dick.

Last season reality TV star Melissa Rycroft and her professional partner Tony Dovolani claimed the mirror ball trophy.

