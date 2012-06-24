LOS ANGELES, June 24 The "Today" show, "General
Hospital," "Live With Regis and Kelly" and "Jeopardy!" were
among the big winners at Saturday night's 39th annual Daytime
Emmy Awards.
The long-running "General Hospital" won for outstanding
drama series, or soap opera, while NBC's "Today" show, which has
recently seen competitor "Good Morning America" challenging its
ratings throne, was named outstanding morning program.
"Live With Regis and Kelly," the syndicated program which
co-host Regis Philbin left last year, won outstanding
entertainment talk show, while "Jeopardy!" took the Emmy for
outstanding game show.
Philbin and Kelly Ripa also won Emmys for hosting "Live."
Top acting honors went to Heather Tom for "The Bold and the
Beautiful" and "General Hospital" veteran Anthony Geary.
Outstanding lifestyle/culinary host was won by Sandra Lee
for the Food Network's "Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee."
ABC was the big winner, taking five Emmys, followed by NBC,
which won three. CBS and the Food Network each won two.
The awards were presented by the National Academy of
Television Arts and Sciences to honor achievement in television
airing between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Highlights of the show included a Lifetime Achievement Award
presented by Barbara Walters to her colleague, Bill Geddie,
executive producer of "The View" and the "Barbara Walters
Specials."
A tribute to daytime dramas featured soap queen Susan Lucci
of the canceled series, "All My Children."
(Editing by Chris Michaud and Paul Simao)