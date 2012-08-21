Actor Dick Van Dyke arrives for the premiere of the film ''Mr. Popper's Penguins'' in Hollywood, California, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/Files

LOS ANGELES The Screen Actors Guild, which represents film, television and other performers in the United States, on Tuesday said it will give its lifetime achievement award to Dick Van Dyke at its annual awards ceremony in January 2013.

The honor comes one year after Van Dyke's co-star, Mary Tyler Moore, on 1960s TV program "The Dick Van Dyke" show was awarded the Screen Actors Guild's (SAG-AFTRA) lifetime honor.

"Dick is the consummate entertainer - an enormously talented performer whose work has crossed nearly every major category of entertainment," SAG-AFTRA co-president Ken Howard said in a statement.

Van Dyke, 86, has won numerous awards over the years for his work on TV, Broadway, film and in music with a wide range of performances that include the movie classic "Mary Poppins," the stage and film version of "Bye Bye Birdie" and his "Dick Van Dyke" show, which was a groundbreaking TV comedy in its day.

Van Dyke guest-starred in numerous TV programs during the 1970s and 1980s, including "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Matlock," and scored another major TV hit with crime drama "Diagnosis Murder" in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists merged earlier this year to form SAG-AFTRA, which is the trade's leading group that represents some 165,000 actors, broadcasters, dancers, recording artists and other performers.

The group's awards show, which will take place on January 27, 2013 in Los Angeles, annually recognizes the best performances of the previous year on film and TV.

