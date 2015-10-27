By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. streaming services such as
Netflix and Hulu are leading the way with depictions of
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people on television,
most notably with transgender characters, and are far outpacing
network and cable television, according to a GLAAD report.
The advocacy organization, which monitors how the lesbian,
gay, bisexual and transgender community is portrayed in the
media, said its 20th annual television survey released on
Tuesday found that transgender characters are completely absent
from primetime broadcast programming.
But 7 percent of characters on streaming services were
transgender, including two series leads.
Amazon's "Transparent," about a family with a
transgender father played by Jeffrey Tambor, racked up top
awards including Emmys and Golden Globes in its first season. It
was the first year that GLAAD has included streaming services in
its survey.
GLAAD counted only three recurring transgender characters on
cable television, which equates to 2 percent representation, and
one of those, "Penny Dreadful's" Angelique, has since met her
demise.
"Streaming services aren't shackled to the same revenue
models as television, which gives them more freedom to be
creative and tell more rich and diverse stories," explained
Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD's president.
"Streaming providers have reshaped the way LGBT stories are
told, and we're now seeing traditional entertainment media do
its best to catch up," she added, citing the success of
"Transparent," "Sense8" and "Orange Is the New Black" which "can
serve as examples to executives that audiences are ready for a
new narrative."
Overall, prime time broadcast network television featured 35
regular gay, lesbian or bisexual characters, or 4 percent of the
total. Cable had 84 and streaming services 43.
While the report found that overall representation of
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender television characters is
growing, racially diverse characters are lacking, and on-air
characters living with disabilities had actually decreased.
"Each of us lives at the intersection of many identities,"
said Ellis. "It's important that television characters reflect
the full diversity of the LGBT community."
The report, which covered series airing or expected to air
from June 1 through May 31, 2016, did not survey reality
programs such as "I Am Cait," which stars Olympian Caitlyn
Jenner, who was once known as Bruce Jenner before coming out
earlier this year as transgender.
It called for more racially diverse lesbian, gay, bisexual
and transgender characters across all platforms.
