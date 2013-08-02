LONDON Aug 2 British public broadcaster the BBC
will reveal the 12th actor to play the lead role in its
long-running "Doctor Who" science-fiction television series in a
special live broadcast on Sunday.
The half-hour show will feature an interview with the next
Time Lord, who travels through space and time battling all
manner of malevolent monsters, ranging from new
computer-enhanced horrors to the now decidedly creaky-looking
Daleks, survivors of the early shows from nearly half a century
ago.
"The decision is made and the time has come to reveal who's
taking over the Tardis," executive producer of the TV series,
Steven Moffat, said in a BBC statement on Friday.
Actor Matt Smith, who has played the role since 2010, said
in June he would be bowing out in this year's Christmas special.
His announcement sparked speculation about who might take
over, with actors Peter Capaldi, Ben Daniels, Rory Kinnear and
Ben Whishaw among the bookies' favourites.
"Amongst all the speculation and betting, there has been
lots of fun and intrigue at work as we've been using the
codename Houdini as a decoy," said BBC drama controller Ben
Stephenson.
"It's the biggest secret in showbiz - even those working
with the new Doctor on other projects at the moment have no idea
they are in the presence of the 12th incarnation."
The series will mark its 50th anniversary in November with a
special episode that will see the return of some old faces,
including David Tennant and Billie Piper.
"Doctor Who Live: The Next Doctor" will be on BBC One at
1800 GMT on Aug. 4 and simulcast on BBC America.
