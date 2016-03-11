March 11 TV channel Nat Geo WILD on Friday
rallied around popular "Dog Whisperer" Cesar Millan, who is
being investigated for animal cruelty, as thousands signed a
petition demanding his television show be canceled.
The American Humane Society said in a statement that it had
also received complaints about a recent episode of the TV series
"Cesar 911" in which Millan uses a pig to train an aggressive
dog. The dog chases the pig and nips its ear, causing it to
bleed.
Some viewers believed the dog had bitten off the pig's ear
but the network said that was not the case. On Twitter, B.L.
Ochman said "He practically forced that dog to maul that poor
pig. here
A change.org petition, which includes the video clip of the
incident, called on Nat Geo WILD to cancel Millan's show. It had
been signed by more than 9,000 people early on Friday. here
The petition called Millan's methods inhumane. "In this
episode, Cesar used pigs as bait for a dog who was a known pig
killer and all for 'entertainment' purposes and this is not the
first time he has used bait animals. This is wrong! Using
animals for bait is against the law."
Nat Geo WILD, a unit of 21st Century Fox, said in a
statement on Friday, "Cesar Millan is and will continue to fully
cooperate with any investigation. He is confident that the
investigation will show there was no wrong doing."
It said that a clip from the Feb. 26 show that was shared
online "caused some concern for viewers who did not see or
understand the full context of the encounter."
"The pig that was nipped ... was tended to immediately
afterward, healed quickly and showed no lasting signs of
distress. As the additional clip reveals, Cesar and his animal
pack effectively helped (the dog) Simon to overcome his
aggressive behavior toward other animals," it said.
Millan, 46, first found fame through his "Dog Whisperer" TV
show in 2004 that has been broadcast worldwide. He also has sold
millions of books about his techniques.
The network said investigators from Los Angeles County
Animal Control had been in touch with Millan's Dog Psychology
Center outside Los Angeles after complaints from the public
about the episode involving the pig.
Millan referred reporters to the statement on Nat Geo WILD's
website. Animal Control did not immediately return a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)