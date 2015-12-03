LOS ANGELES Dec 3 "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" brings the story of the country star's upbringing to television screens next week in a film that takes its name from one of her songs.

The film, set in 1955 in the Tennessee Great Smoky Mountains, is not a musical nor a Parton biopic but "a family-oriented faith-based story", NBC said.

"It's very emotional, very personal to us and I think it's time that we put it out because I think on TV we are missing a few things about family and faith, so it just seemed to be the right time," Parton said on Wednesday.

"I ain't getting no younger and I wanted to live to see this movie on screen, so I was very proud the way that it turned out."

Alyvia Alyn Lind plays the young Parton in the movie.

"It was so much fun playing her and she was so nice and sweet," she said. "The first time I saw her, I felt like I've known her my whole life."

"Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" airs on NBC on Dec. 10. (Reporting by Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Louise Ireland)