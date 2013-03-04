LONDON, March 4 New Zealand opera star Kiri Te
Kanawa will act, and sing, in an upcoming episode of the hit
British stately home drama "Downton Abbey", a spokeswoman for
the ITV series said on Monday.
The 68-year-old singer will play a house guest staying at
Downton Abbey, joining the award-winning cast in the fourth
season of the period drama that has won large audiences in
Britain and the United States.
Created by British screenwriter Julian Fellowes, the
award-winning Downton Abbey follows the lives of the
aristocratic Crawley family and their staff, and has starred
veteran performers Maggie Smith and Shirley MacLaine.
Te Kanawa is best known in Britain for her performance of
Handel's "Let the Bright Seraphim" at the 1981 wedding of Prince
Charles and Diana watched by a global audience of hundreds of
millions of people.
