By Mary Milliken
| BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.
who will grieve more for Matthew Crawley when the next season of
the wildly popular television show "Downton Abbey" airs: his
on-screen widow Lady Mary or the legions of fans of the show.
At least the fans can rest assured. Several eligible
bachelors will swoop in on the mourning Mary and her English
estate in Season Four, producers and cast members said on
Tuesday, offering U.S. critics a tease of what lies ahead.
"Downton Abbey" has become one of the most talked about
television series around the world. In the United States alone,
the story of a fictional aristocratic English family a century
ago has become the most watched drama ever on the PBS network.
The British show has won nine Emmys and is nominated for
another 13 this year, including for best drama series.
The decision to leave by actor Dan Stevens, who played
Matthew, forced writer Julian Fellowes to send him to an early
death in the final minutes of Season Three, just as Mary had
given birth to their first child.
Spoiler alert. In a clip shown to a meeting with the
Television Critics Association, Season Four (which airs in the
United States in January) opens with Mary finding it hard to
bond with the baby. She sees Matthew every time she looks at the
baby's face, said actress Michelle Dockery, who plays Mary.
Cast members were guarded in how much they wanted to reveal.
But Dockery did say that Mary will have "more than one love
interest," one of whom is an old family friend and "all quite
handsome." Executive producer Gareth Neame spoke of "some
eligible bachelors" descending on Downton.
The clip also shows Mary's grandmother, played by Maggie
Smith, encouraging her to start managing the estate alongside
her brother-in-law Tom Branson, also a widower.
Despite a good relationship, Dockery brushed aside
speculation that Lady Mary and Branson, once the family's
driver, would form a romantic couple.
Mary will face some competition for attention from her
unlucky-in-love sister Lady Edith, who Neame said will have a
"very active year."
Edith, played by Laura Carmichael, continues to work as a
journalist, spends more time in London and enjoys the modern
ways of the Roaring Twenties.
"I like to think about her as the Carrie Bradshaw of the
Twenties," said Carmichael, referring to the popular columnist
and woman-about-Manhattan in the TV show "Sex and the City."
Dockery said she hopes no more cast members leave the show
and "as far as we know, we are all doing Series Five next year."
Prodded by critics to say how long "Downton Abbey" will run,
Neame said it won't run to World War II, which is still 18 years
away, "but I think the show has a lot further to go."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)