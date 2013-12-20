By Patricia Reaney and Eric Kelsey
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Dec 19 The suspension of
TV personality Phil Robertson of A&E's hit reality show "Duck
Dynasty" for making anti-gay comments sparked a politically
charged debate about religion and tolerance on Thursday and cast
doubt on the series' future.
The controversy put A&E, part-owned by Walt Disney Co
, in the awkward position of coming up with a palatable
response possibly to the detriment of its most popular show,
which is scheduled to begin its fifth season on Jan. 15.
Robertson, the patriarch of the backwater Louisiana clan on
the reality show about hunting, fishing and domestic squabbles,
was put on indefinite "hiatus" by A&E for his remarks to GQ
magazine characterizing homosexuality as sinful behavior.
"Start with homosexual behavior and just morph from there,"
Robertson, 67, said when asked what is sinful. "Bestiality,
sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman
and those men."
A&E, a joint cable network venture of privately held Hearst
Corp and Disney, said it was disappointed after reading
Robertson's remarks, which it added were his personal views and
did not reflect those of the network.
"The network has placed Phil under hiatus from filming
indefinitely," it said in a statement.
A&E was not immediately available to comment beyond the
statement.
The Robertson family posted a statement on their Duck
Commander website Thursday night saying "we cannot imagine the
show going forward without our patriarch at the helm."
"We are in discussions with A&E to see what that means for
the future of 'Duck Dynasty'."
"Duck Dynasty," one of cable TV's top non-sports programs
that has turned its bearded stars into celebrities, has spawned
hundreds of merchandise items sold at retailers such as Target
and Wal-Mart, from sporting goods and apparel to
camouflage reclining furniture.
Its themed merchandise has brought in some $400 million in
sales, according to Forbes magazine.
That figure, along with the show's top-dog status at A&E,
shows that the network believes Robertson's comments were more
serious than the financial hit it might take, said Craig
Detweiler, a professor at Pepperdine University in Malibu,
California, who specializes in media and religion.
"It's fascinating to see A&E in a sense pulling a plug on
their most profitable franchise," he said. "You see them
choosing politics over economics."
CONSERVATIVES PUSH BACK
Reaction to Robertson's comments was swift from across the
political spectrum with gay rights group GLAAD condemning the
remarks while conservative politicians defended Robertson.
Former U.S. Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah
Palin and Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, both leapt to the
star's side, saying he was a victim of political correctness.
"Free speech is an endangered species: Those 'intolerants'
hatin' & taking on Duck Dynasty patriarch for voicing personal
opinion take on us all," tweeted Palin.
Jindal, also a Republican and possible 2016 U.S.
presidential candidate, criticized A&E's reaction and described
Robertson and his family, who turned their animal-call company
Duck Commander into a hunting industry leader, as "great
citizens of the State of Louisiana."
"The politically correct crowd is tolerant of all
viewpoints, except those they disagree with," Jindal said in a
statement.
"You can see your politics whether you see this as an issue
of hate speech or free speech," Detweiler said. "What you see is
conservatives pushing back on social pluralism."
Petitions started at Change.org and by Christian consumer
group Faith Driven Consumer have each received more than 50,000
signatures demanding Robertson return to the show.
The Robertson family admitted that "Phil's unfiltered
comments to the reporter were coarse," but they are grounded in
the teachings of the Bible. They called the hiatus "for
expressing his faith" a disappointment.
Nevertheless, the series' future could be in doubt unless
Robertson recants, said Mark Pasetsky, a celebrity branding
expert and former editor of OK! magazine.
"It would be really difficult for any corporation to back
this show on an on-going basis," Pasetsky said. "He has to
apologize specifically for what he said."
'A LITTLE TOO MUCH REALITY'
It is also not the first time Robertson and the network have
clashed over religion. In April, Robertson said he had
confronted producers about editing out the word "Jesus" from
some of the prayers recited on the show.
A&E's quick move to suspend Robertson indefinitely stands in
contrast to cable channels The Food Network and MSNBC, which
both waited days before parting with Southern food doyenne Paula
Deen and actor Alec Baldwin, respectively, after they both
admitted to using slurs.
It was unclear how "Duck Dynasty" would proceed without its
patriarch. It drew 11.8 million viewers in August for the debut
of its fourth season, a record for a cable nonfiction series,
according to A&E.