By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 20 "Duck Dynasty" reality TV
personality Phil Robertson, who has been suspended from the hit
show for making comments condemning homosexuality, made similar
remarks in a religious speech given two years before the series
began its run on cable network A&E.
The speech posted on video-sharing website YouTube in
February 2010 shows Robertson addressing a supper at Berean
Bible Church in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and condemning
homosexuals in the 45-minute talk that touched on the U.S.
Constitution and secularization of American society.
"They (homosexuals) committed indecent acts with one
another," said Robertson, clad in his usual camouflage, in the
video posted on the church's YouTube page, which has drawn fresh
attention in the wake of Robertson's suspension from one of the
most-watched shows on cable television.
"And they received in themselves the due penalty for their
perversion," he added. "They're full of murder, envy, strife,
hatred. They are insolent, arrogant God haters. They are
heartless. They are faithless. They are senseless. They are
ruthless. They invent ways of doing evil."
Robertson, the patriarch of the Louisiana clan on the
reality show about hunting, fishing and domestic squabbles, was
put on indefinite "hiatus" by A&E on Wednesday for his remarks
to GQ magazine characterizing homosexuality as sinful behavior.
A spokeswoman for A&E, a joint cable network venture of Walt
Disney Co and privately held Hearst Corp, did not
immediately return a message seeking comment about whether A&E
knew about Robertson's earlier comments on homosexuality.
The network has previously said it was disappointed after
reading Robertson's remarks, which it added were his personal
views and did not reflect those of the network.
Civil rights groups GLAAD criticized the comments, but the
67-year-old Robertson also found supporters among Republican
politicians and figures, such as former vice presidential
candidate Sarah Palin, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and Texas
Senator Ted Cruz, who all advocated Robertson's right to free
speech.
The future of the popular series, which is scheduled to
begin its previously taped fifth season on Jan. 15, is up in the
air following Robertson's indefinite suspension and his family
hinted that they would not participate without him.
"We have had a successful working relationship with A&E but,
as a family, we cannot imagine the show going forward without
our patriarch at the helm," the family said in a statement on
Thursday.
The standoff between the Robertson family and A&E has put
big money in the balance as the impasse also threatens a vast
array of "Duck Dynasty" licensed merchandise that has brought in
some $400 million, according to Forbes magazine.
"Duck Dynasty" brand apparel and products, including
camouflage bed sheets and reclining furniture, are sold at
retailers such as Target and Walmart.
The show's fourth season debuted in August to 11.8 million
viewers, a record for a cable nonfiction series, A&E said.
It averages about 8 million viewers per episode and its
Christmas special was most-watched non-sports cable program on
U.S. television last week.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)