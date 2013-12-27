LOS ANGELES Dec 27 Cable network A&E said on
Friday that Phil Robertson will be allowed to re-join his family
in the hit reality show "Duck Dynasty," less than two weeks
after the patriarch was suspended over anti-gay comments.
Robertson's remarks to GQ magazine and his subsequent
suspension by A&E sparked a nationwide debate over tolerance and
religion, with conservative politicians and fans saying that
Robertson's beliefs were consistent with the Bible.
"As a global media content company, A+E Networks' core
values are centered around creativity, inclusion and mutual
respect," A&E said in a statement released late Friday.
"We believe it is a privilege for our brands to be invited
into people's homes and we operate with a strong sense of
integrity and deep commitment to these principles."