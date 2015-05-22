LOS ANGELES May 22 U.S. cable network TLC said
on Friday it has pulled all episodes of the long-running "19
Kids and Counting," a reality show featuring a large Christian
family, after reports surfaced that the eldest son had molested
underage girls as a teen.
Josh Duggar, 27, issued an apology Thursday and quit his
job, but he did not directly address allegations reported by In
Touch magazine and other websites.
TLC is owned by Discovery Communications.
