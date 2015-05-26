LOS ANGELES May 26 Three companies said on
Tuesday they have decided to remove ads from TLC's top-rated
reality show "19 Kids and Counting" after the cable network
pulled episodes of the program in the wake of reports of
molestation by one of its stars, Josh Duggar.
General Mills Inc, Payless Shoesource Inc and Choice Hotels
International Inc said in statements and on Twitter they would
no longer back the show about a large Christian family, while
Walgreen Co. said on Facebook "we will continue to monitor the
situation."
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Chris Reese;
Writing by Mary Milliken)