LOS ANGELES, June 3 As Jim Bob and Michelle
Duggar, the parents on the TLC reality show "19 Kids and
Counting," prepare on Wednesday to address allegations that
their oldest son molested girls, critics question the possible
impact of the Fox News interview on the family's future on
television.
TLC, which is owned by Discovery Communications,
pulled all episodes of "19 Kids," its top-rated show, last month
after reports surfaced that Josh Duggar, now 27, had molested
underage girls when he was a teenager. He has never been
arrested or charged by police.
Experts said the Duggars' interview with Fox News host Megyn
Kelly could offer TLC the chance to test the waters for future
programming, gauging viewer interest in watching the Duggars
publicly apologize.
"The network is waiting to see whether Jim Bob and Michelle
can dig their family out of this substantial hole that they've
created," said Craig Detweiler, a communications professor at
Pepperdine University in California.
At least a dozen advertisers, including food company General
Mills Inc and retailer Walgreen Co, pulled
out of the show.
As of Wednesday, TLC had no comment on the show.
Josh Duggar has not directly addressed the allegations but
released a statement last month apologizing for acting
"inexcusably" 12 years ago. He also resigned from his job at the
Christian lobbying group Family Research Council.
The conservative Arkansas-based Duggars have chronicled
their struggles and triumphs since 2008 in "19 Kids," and are
known for their Christian family values.
The Duggars have earned the support of conservative
politicians such as former Arkansas governor and now Republican
presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee, who said Josh Duggar's
actions were "inexcusable" but not "unforgivable."
For some "19 Kids" viewers, the "creepiness factor" of the
allegations could be a turn-off, said Jeff McCall, a media
studies professor at DePauw University in Indiana.
He said the Duggars should directly address their actions to
attempt to remedy the situation.
Even if TLC views a redemption storyline as a solution to
restoring the show, the network may not be able to win back
advertisers.
"They would probably get a spike in viewership from the
curiosity seekers," said McCall. "But that can't last for very
long. You need advertisers."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Steve Orlofsky)