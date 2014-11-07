NEW YORK Nov 7 Animal rights group PETA has
slammed the Discovery Channel's 'Eaten Alive' show, which claims
it will show a man being eaten alive by an anaconda, as a
publicity stunt that will torment the snake.
Trailers of the show, which will be aired on Dec. 7 on the
cable network, show naturalist and wildlife filmmaker and author
Paul Rosolie donning a custom-built snake-proof outfit.
"I am about to be the first person that is going to be eaten
alive by an anaconda," Rosalie says in the trailer as his team
is shown catching a snake. "I don't expect anyone to believe us
until we show it."
Although PETA said the premise of the show sounds
far-fetched, if the description is accurate the snake will be
tormented. It added that whether it is a hoax or note, it has
asked the network to pull the show.
"Anacondas go days without eating and expend the energy
needed to do so selectively. Making this snake use up energy by
swallowing this fool and then possibly regurgitating him would
have left the poor animal exhausted and deprived of the energy
that he or she needs," PETA said in a statement.
Apart from the trailer, which also shows the search and
capturing of an anaconda, the world's largest snake species in a
South American rainforest, the network has not released any
information about the show.
No one at the Discovery Channel was available to comment
about the show, but a spokesman said the snake is alive and
healthy.
Rosolie, whose suit was slathered in pig's blood to help
entice the snake to eat him, and to also make the snake
reguritate afterward, sent a message on Twitter on Nov. 4 saying
he would "never hurt a living thing."
Fully grown Anacondas can grow to more than 29 feet (8.8
meters) in length, weigh over 550 pounds (249 kilograms) and
measure more than one foot (30 centimeters) in diameter.
The Discovery Channel is owned by Discovery Communications
Inc., along with TLC and Animal Planet.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Alan Crosby)