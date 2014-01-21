LOS ANGELES Jan 21 Comedian Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show will be the first daily American show of its kind to be distributed in China, its U.S. and Chinese distributors said on Tuesday.

Episodes of Emmy-winning "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" are now available on Chinese online video service Sohu Video 48 hours after its U.S. broadcast and with Chinese subtitles, Sohu.com Inc and Time Warner Inc-owned Warner Bros. Domestic Television said.

"Ni hao! Ni Hao. Ni hao, y'all!" DeGeneres greeted viewers in Mandarin on her show Tuesday in announcing the deal.

"It's basically the same show, but it will have subtitles and be called 'The Happy Lady Dance Hour,'" joked the 55-year-old comedian, who will host the Academy Awards on March 2.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in its 11th season, typically draws 3 million to 4 million viewers, and is one of the most-viewed daytime talk shows on U.S. television.