Julie Bowen from the ABC sitcom 'Modern Family' arrives at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in 'Modern Family' onstage during the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rico Rodriguez from the ABC sitcom 'Modern Family' arrives at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Chairman Bruce Rosenblum speaks as actress Sofia Vergara from 'Modern Family' slowly spins on a turntable during the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

LOS ANGELES "Modern Family" on Monday won the best comedy series at the Primetime Emmy awards, the highest honors in U.S. television.

It was the fifth consecutive win in the category for "Modern Family," which airs on Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ABC broadcast network.

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Richwine)