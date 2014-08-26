Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LOS ANGELES "Modern Family" on Monday won the best comedy series at the Primetime Emmy awards, the highest honors in U.S. television.
It was the fifth consecutive win in the category for "Modern Family," which airs on Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ABC broadcast network.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Richwine)
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LOS ANGELES A storm is brewing in Starz's gritty new series "American Gods," as deities old and new gear up for a battle that reverberates with topical issues in the real world.