Aaron Paul from the AMC series ''Breaking Bad'' and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, arrive at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES Gritty drug saga "Breaking Bad" on Monday won the best drama series award at the Primetime Emmys, U.S. television's highest honors.

It was the second consecutive best drama Emmy win for the AMC series, which ended after five seasons.

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Richwine)