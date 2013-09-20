By Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 20
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 "Game of Thrones," HBO's
blood-splattered fantasy series featuring dragons, castles and
warring families, is turning into a franchise for the premium
cable channel that may rival its biggest hit, the mobster drama
"The Sopranos."
Like "The Sopranos," "Game of Thrones" has become a revenue
magnet for the Time Warner-owned cable channel,
attracting licenses for T-shirts, games, even its own line of
beer.
The series, a contender in multiple categories at Sunday's
Emmy awards, set an HBO record last year when it sold 350,000
season one DVDs during its first week of release, a faster pace
than "The Sopranos," "Sex and the City," "True Blood" and other
popular series, according to HBO.
"It is a much more crowded landscape today than it was for
many of our past series, so for 'Game of Thrones' to break out
the way it has is pretty amazing," said Michael Lombardo,
president of HBO programming.
"When a show is parodied on 'Saturday Night Live,' portrayed
in the opening of 'The Simpsons' and talked about in social
media on the scale of 'Game of Thrones,' you can safely say it
has broken through into the zeitgeist."
The series, which garnered 16 Emmy nominations for this
year's third season, including a best drama nod, is based on
author George R.R. Martin's best-selling series of fantasy
novels about wars waged between noble houses in a fictional
medieval universe.
The show's gory battles and disrobed women appeal to men
under 35, videogame players and those who engage in "role
playing" games such as "Dungeons & Dragons," said Marty
Brochstein, senior vice president for industry relations and
information at the International Licensing Industry
Merchandisers' Association.
While "Game of Thrones" has its share of viewers who fit
those profiles, ratings indicate that it has a wider audience.
In the spring, it averaged almost 14.4 million viewers for each
episode, HBO says, including repeat showings, video on demand
and mobile streaming. That's less than 50,000 viewers behind the
highest-rated season of "The Sopranos."
The show, with its elaborate sets and lush landscapes, is
expensive to produce, with industry estimates of $6 million per
episode. HBO won't discuss budgets for its shows but said it
receives more than $2.5 million per episode by selling it to
outlets in 207 markets outside the United States.
"It is a content pillar for the company," said Janney
Montgomery Scott analyst Tony Wible, who follows HBO's parent
company, Time Warner. "It is one that definitely gets
people talking."
FLASKS AND SHIELDS
HBO doesn't provide information on merchandise and other
sales for its shows. But HBO's online store offers 436 "Game of
Thrones" items, including flasks, dragon logo rings and
soundtracks.
For $300, fans can buy an infantry shield based on those
used by the fictional Stark family, one of the noble families
fighting for the throne. "King of the North" Robb Stark's sword
can be had for $230.
The show's popularity has spawned its own beer, licensed to
Brewery Ommegang in a Cooperstown, New York, which in June
introduced its second "Game of Thrones" brew, called "Take the
Black Stout." The brew is "inspired by the Night's Watch and the
men who stand it" from the show, the beermaker said.
The Northern Ireland Tourist Board touts the countryside
where the show is filmed with pictures of the locations on its
blog. "Explore the real world of Westeros," reads the entry.
(Westeros is the show's fictional setting.)
For fans, the merchandise is a way to wear one's TV
allegiances, literally, on one's sleeve.
Susie Rantz, a communications strategist who lives in
Seattle, said her "Game of Thrones" T-shirts provide a way to
share her passion for the show with others.
"I have gotten comments at the grocery store," she said.
"It is a really fun way to connect with other fans, even people
you might not suspect to be 'Game of Thrones' fans."
"Game of Thrones" author Martin, a veteran science fiction
and fantasy writer, and Random House, his publisher, have
enjoyed the show's TV run as well. Random's Bantam Books unit
has sold more than 24 million copies of Martin's five-book "Game
of Thrones" series in North America, the company says, including
print, digital and audio versions.
Since the show first aired in 2011, the company has also
released a book of maps, a cookbook, several calendars and a
graphic novel, all detailing the author's fictional world.
Book sales jump at the start of each new season, said Random
House spokesman David Moench. And they surged, he said, after
the so-called "red wedding" scene in June's "The Rains of
Castamere" episode, when the show killed off many of its leading
characters in a gruesome knife-slashing scene during a wedding.