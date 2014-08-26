Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for the 66th Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, that were handed out in a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Breaking Bad"
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Aaron Paul, "Breaking Bad"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Anna Gunn, "Breaking Bad"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Modern Family"
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Allison Janney, "Mom"
BEST MINISERIES
"Fargo"
BEST TV MOVIE
"The Normal Heart"
ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: His Last Vow"
ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Coven"
BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM
"Shark Tank"
BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
"The Amazing Race"
LOS ANGELES A storm is brewing in Starz's gritty new series "American Gods," as deities old and new gear up for a battle that reverberates with topical issues in the real world.