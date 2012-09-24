* 'Homeland' wins six Emmys, including best drama series
* 'Modern Family' makes it three years in a row
* 'Mad Men' leaves empty-handed
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 "Homeland" toppled "Mad
Men" to win the top drama prize on Sunday as the Primetime Emmy
awards favored politics and 21st century tensions over shows set
in bygone eras.
"Modern Family," ABC's show about the chaotic lives of three
related couples and their children, won best comedy series for a
third year and supporting actor Emmys for Eric Stonestreet and
Julie Bowen, as well as a directing award.
"I am praying that everyone doesn't get sick of us," joked
executive producer Steve Levitan.
Backstage, Stonestreet joked, "We know that eventually it
will not be this way and you will hate us all."
"Homeland," a post 9/11 psychological thriller about a
returning Iraq war hero turned by al Qaeda, won best drama after
one season on cable channel Showtime. It also took home trophies
for best writing and best acting for its two leads, Claire Danes
and Damian Lewis, for a total of six including technical awards.
"Homeland," said to be one of President Barack Obama's
favorite TV programs, brought to an end the reign of AMC's
stylish 1960s advertising show "Mad Men," which left Sunday's
Emmy ceremony empty-handed.
It was the biggest shutout in Emmy history for "Mad Men,"
which had gone into Sunday's awards as joint top nominee with
17 nominations.
"Homeland" also beat popular "Downton Abbey," about
aristocrats and their servants in an English country house, and
HBO's medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones," in what was the
first year that all the nominated best drama series came from
cable television.
AGE OF ANXIETY
Danes, who plays a bipolar CIA operative in a cat-and-mouse
game with Lewis's sleeper agent, said she believed "Homeland"
had succeeded with viewers and critics because it was neither
preachy nor overtly political.
"We are a little startled. I don't think anyone was
expecting to be recognized this way starting off," Danes told
reporters backstage.
(The show) "doesn't take a very biased position (but) it
does speak to our feelings of anxiety and unrest right now, in
the sense that we're in a new era where the enemy is not so
clear."
Danes said it was "way cool" that Obama is a fan. "I think
it speaks to the relevancy of the show, and it's hugely
validating," she added.
"Homeland" returns for a second season on Sept. 30, with an
opening episode set against the fictional bombing by Israel of
Iranian nuclear facilities and the global tensions that ensue.
American politics did figure strongly in other Emmy races.
"Game Change," the HBO story of Sarah Palin's entry into the
2008 U.S. vice presidential race, was also a big winner, taking
the Emmy for best miniseries, writing, directing and acting for
star Julianne Moore.
"Wow, I feel so validated because Sarah Palin gave me a big
thumbs down!" Moore said while accepting her first Emmy.
Backstage Moore thanked actress and Palin impersonator Tina
Fey, and journalist Katie Couric for what she called their
"incredible influence" on the 2008 elections. Couric interviewed
Palin in 2008 in what became a cultural and political landmark
after the encounter was spoofed by Fey on "Saturday Night Live."
In what was seen as a tight race for lead comedy actress,
Julia Louis-Dreyfus beat "Girls" star Lena Dunham, Amy Poehler,
"New Girl" Zooey Deschanel and Tina Fey with her turn as a
frustrated U.S. vice president in the wickedly satirical HBO
political show "Veep."
"It's a bit mystifying to me because people say this show is
a comedy, but I don't see anything funny about me being vice
president of the United States," the former "Seinfeld" star
quipped.
POLITICAL JOKES
With the presidential elections less than two months away,
Emmy show host Jimmy Kimmel got the festivities off to a biting
and topical start in an opening monologue.
Kimmel joked that U.S. television was "the only American
product the Chinese haven't figured out how to make."
As for the sprawling grandeur of "Downton Abbey," which is
set in an aristocratic country house at the beginning of the
20th century, Kimmel quipped, "It really gives you a sense of
what it must have been like to grow up in (U.S. Republican
presidential candidate) Mitt Romney's house."
"Two and A Half Men's" Jon Cryer was the surprise winner in
the comedy actor category, beating fellow CBS nominee and double
Emmy winner Jim Parsons of geeky show "The Big Bang Theory."
Stand-up comedian Louis C.K. went home with his first two
Emmys - one for writing for his FX show "Louie", in which he
also stars as a divorced dad, and another for directing his own
TV stand-up special.
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner won an Emmy in his first
role for television. Costner starred in the popular History
channel miniseries "Hatfields & McCoys," about a legendary feud
between two 19th century families, while Tom Berenger took a
supporting actor Emmy for his role in the show.
"I'm a writer-orientated actor and when I find the writing,
I don't care what medium it sits," Costner told reporters on
Sunday of his move to television.
"The Amazing Race" won for the best reality series Emmy for
the ninth time, while Tom Bergeron won best reality host for
"Dancing with the Stars."