LOS ANGELES Jan 28 The Primetime Emmy awards,
television's night of honoring its own, will be held this year
on Monday, Aug. 25, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
and U.S. network NBC said on Tuesday, in a surprising move from
the awards show's usual Sunday slot in late September.
The three-hour 66th Primetime Emmys will be aired live from
coast to coast beginning at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) on NBC, which
is owned by Comcast Corp. The organizers have yet to
announce a host or producers of this year's show. The Primetime
Emmys are U.S. television's top awards.
The change was made so that the awards show would not
conflict with the network's "Sunday Night Football" show, an NBC
spokesman said. "Sunday Night Football," a weekly show during
the NFL season, averaged 21.7 million viewers for the 2013-14
season, the second-highest audience across U.S. television.
The Creative Arts Emmys, which presents awards in technical
and production categories, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16.
That show is usually televised at a later date - not yet
announced.
Last year's Emmy awards, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the
co-star of the CBS hit comedy "How I Met Your Mother," drew 17.6
million viewers, who watched AMC's gritty drug drama "Breaking
Bad" take home the top honor of best drama series.