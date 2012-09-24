By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 Cable network HBO took home
the biggest haul at the television Emmy awards on Sunday with 23
trophies for shows like political film "Game Change" and White
House comedy series "Veep."
The CBS broadcast network finished second with 16, and cable
channel Showtime, also owned by CBS Corp, scored big
with major wins for new psychological thriller "Homeland."
HBO dominated with "Game Change," about Sarah Palin's
unlikely pick as the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee.
It earned five awards including a best actress win for Julianne
Moore.
Playing a fictional vice president, Julia Louis-Dreyfus won
the best comedy actress award for HBO series "Veep."
"Game Change" director Jay Roach said HBO succeeded with a
commitment to political tales that others shied away from.
"Everybody talks about politics," Roach said as he accepted an
award. "But it's so freaking hard to get films made about
politics, and they (HBO) just keep doing it and doing it so
well."
Acclaimed HBO medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones" earned six
wins in creative arts categories including costumes and special
visual effects last week. HBO had entered the night as the
most-nominated network for the 12th straight year.
Showtime celebrated its first win for a series with
"Homeland." The show, which counts President Barack Obama among
its fans, won six Emmys overall.
"This is your night as well as ours," "Homeland" executive
producer Alex Gansa said, addressing CBS and Showtime executives
from the stage as he accepted the show's award for best drama
series.
"Homeland" won in a best drama field that for the first time
included no nominees from the four major broadcast networks. A
division of Fox produces "Homeland," which executive producer
Howard Gordon said thrived in the Showtime cable universe.
"We are grateful we are on Showtime," Gordon told reporters
backstage. "They gave us patience from the very top, allowing us
to take time with the characters and let the stories breathe."
The CBS broadcast network's awards included a surprise win
for Jon Cryer as best lead comedy actor in a revamped "Two and a
Half Men." Cryer took on a larger role after the messy departure
last year of Charlie Sheen, who was replaced by Ashton Kutcher.
Public television network PBS earned 12 Emmys, including
best drama supporting actress for Maggie Smith in "Downton
Abbey." Walt Disney co-owned broadcaster ABC took nine
awards, capped by the third best comedy series win for "Modern
Family."
The television studio of News Corp's 20th Century
Fox unit produces "Homeland" and "Modern Family." Fox's FX cable
channel won six awards.
Louis C.K. praised FX executives who gave him the unusual
latitude to direct, write, edit and star in his show that is
loosely based on his life as a newly divorced dad.
"They just let me do my show," he told reporters backstage.
"I feel safe with them. I don't think I've ever really had a
disagreement with them in three years."
The History Channel won five Emmy awards - the most in the
network's history - for its ratings hit "Hatfields & McCoys"
starring Kevin Costner in the classic story of a family feud.
The show's three nights in May averaged a massive 17.1 million
viewers.
The cable network is owned by A&E Television Networks, a
joint venture of Hearst Corporation and Disney.