By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 25 Basic cable channel AMC was
rewarded at the Primetime Emmy awards for "Breaking Bad" and
broadcasters landed top honors, while pioneering streaming
service Netflix Inc was shut out of the major
categories on Monday.
Premium cable channel network HBO again dominated with 19
awards in total, 15 of them in creative arts categories handed
out earlier this month. Its only major acting award on Monday
went to Julia Louis-Dreyfus for political comedy "Veep."
Broadcast network ABC's "Modern Family" won best comedy
series for the fifth consecutive time. AMC, a unit of AMC
Networks Inc, took home the best drama prize for the
final season of "Breaking Bad," one of six awards for the
network.
The most-honored show, with seven awards, was "Sherlock: His
Last Vow", on nonprofit network PBS.
Emmy nods bring prestige in Hollywood and can boost viewer
interest in shows, which, for most networks, helps attract more
advertisers. For pay-cable channels like HBO, Emmy recognition
can drive higher subscription fees.
HBO, a unit of Time Warner Inc and longtime Emmy
favorite, won for programs including "Veep," crime saga "True
Detective" and AIDS movie "The Normal Heart."
"I've worked at a lot of places in this town and it's
absolutely my favorite place I've ever worked," Louis-Dreyfus
said of HBO as she accepted her award for "Veep."
Cable network FX, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
, collected its first series honor, the best miniseries
prize for "Fargo." FX collected eight statues in total, for
shows including "Louie" and "American Horror Story: Coven."
"They seemed to be incredibly supportive of what we were
doing," "Fargo" director Colin Bucksey said of FX.
"What we were doing was very difficult at times and took
probably more time than would have been scheduled, but we needed
it" because of snow and other factors, he said, of the show
filmed in Calgary during a brutal winter.
Netflix, the digital upstart that burst into the Emmy race
last year as it began a bold foray into original programming,
didn't claim any of the major awards that were broadcast during
the nationwide telecast on NBC on Monday.
The company earned seven Emmys in creative arts categories
and a guest actress trophy for Uzo Aduba, who plays "Crazy Eyes"
on dark prison comedy "Orange Is the New Black." The Netflix
total ranked eighth among all networks.
Broadcast networks, which have been overshadowed at the
Emmys in recent years by edgier cable fare, scored several top
honors. CBS earned 11, the second-highest total behind
HBO.
Julianna Margulies, who won best drama actress for "The Good
Wife," said the show's writers penned 22 episodes per season,
compared to six to 10 episodes for cable competitors.
"The show is just as good as the other shows and these
writers work just as hard so they deserve some Emmy love,"
Margulies said backstage.
ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, won eight awards,
Comcast-owned NBC earned 10 and Fox collected seven.
Fox and the Nat Geo cable channel also won four awards for
"Cosmos," which aired on both networks.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Matt Driskill)