LOS ANGELES, July 18 Although "American Horror
Story: Asylum" bested HBO's fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" in
picking up the most Primetime Emmy nominations on Thursday, the
fright-filled FX miniseries could face another tough year at the
fickle Emmys.
"It's cursed by being in the horror genre," Hollywood awards
show handicapper Tom O'Neil of Goldderby.com said. "Emmy voters,
like Oscar voters, are horrified of the horror genre and tend to
stay away."
The torture-filled miniseries set in a nun-run mental
hospital picked up the same number of nominations as its
predecessor, "American Horror Story: Murder House," did last
year, and "Murder House" was only able to win two Emmys - best
hairstyling and best supporting actress, both in a miniseries.
It was not the only show to flop at last year's Emmys, the
top awards in U.S. television. Perennial favorite "Mad Men," the
depiction of the 1960s Madison Avenue advertising world, set a
record for losses, walking away empty-handed after 17
nominations.
The Emmys honor a broad swath of television production, from
the pinnacle prize of best drama series to more obscure ones
like best sound mixing for non-fiction programming. There are
537 separate nominations and HBO alone picked up 20 percent of
those.
The Time Warner cable channel's "Game of Thrones" racked up
16 nods and should run away with victories in many categories,
O'Neil said.
"'Game of Thrones' will sweep those tech categories," the
analyst said of its nominations in best sound editing, visual
effects and single-camera picture editing for a drama series,
among others.
But the handicapper, who said it has also been difficult in
the past for fantasy series to break through in top categories,
believes "Game of Thrones" is poised to cash in for nods in best
drama series and best writing in a drama series.
"Suddenly what was unthinkable last year is possible,"
O'Neil said. "It can win."
VOTERS WARMING
One element working in "Game of Thrones" favor is the broad
range of nominees put forward by voters. The series goes up
against the likes of British period drama "Downton Abbey" and
anti-terror thriller "Homeland," last year's top drama.
"But whereas 'Downton' may not have matched the quality of
its earlier seasons this year, 'Game of Thrones' had its best
and most-watched season yet, and made demonstrable inroads with
actors, too," wrote The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg.
Peter Dinklage, who won best supporting actor for "Game of
Thrones" in 2011, picked up his third consecutive nomination in
the category, and fellow cast member Emilia Clarke scored her
first Emmy nod in the best supporting actress category.
Both O'Neil and Variety's Justin Kroll said that although
Academy of Television Arts and Sciences voters are often slow in
warming to fantasy series, a show's popularity may ultimately
win out.
ABC's top-rated fantasy drama "Lost" is one recent example
as it won best drama series in 2005. "Game of Thrones," to its
credit, is HBO's second-most watched TV drama in its history,
behind only "The Sopranos."
"For a show with a largely international cast that is shot
far outside the confines of the U.S. (Ireland, Iceland, Bulgaria
etc.), it took a little time for the creative community to wrap
its arms around the epic fantasy," Kroll wrote.