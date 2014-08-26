LOS ANGELES Aug 26 After moving up a month and
switching to a weekday evening, Monday's Primetime Emmy awards
drew 15.6 million viewers, a drop from last year's Sunday night
show.
This year's Emmy awards, which saw AMC's drug drama
"Breaking Bad" and ABC's hit "Modern Family" take home the top
awards in drama and comedy, drew the second-highest viewership
in the past eight years, NBC said on Tuesday, citing Nielsen
ratings figures.
The show, which was also moved a month earlier to August,
drew 5.3 million in the 18-to-49 demographic coveted by
advertisers.
Comcast Corp's NBC said the Emmys telecast beat
rival broadcast networks in the 8 p.m.-to-11 p.m. time period,
with CBS Corp's CBS, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
FOX and Walt Disney Co's ABC drawing a combined
total of 13.8 million viewers on Monday.
Last year's show, which took place on a Sunday in September
and was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris on CBS, drew 17.6 million
viewers.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Chris Michaud and
Jonathan Oatis)