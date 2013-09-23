WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 Viewership for Sunday night's Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on CBS rose for the second consecutive year, CBS said on Monday.
Early audience figures measured by Nielsen totaled 17.6 million viewers, a 33 percent increase from last year's ceremony, which was broadcast on Disney's ABC, CBS said.
It was the largest Emmy audience since 2005, CBS said.
The telecast, which was hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris, benefited from an overrun of an NFL football game that led into the show's 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT) time slot.
The Emmys overall placed second on Sunday night to NBC's "Sunday Night Football" game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, which attracted 18.7 million viewers, according to early figures.
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.