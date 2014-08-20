LOS ANGELES Aug 20 Comedian Billy Crystal will
pay tribute to late actor Robin Williams at television's
Primetime Emmy Awards on Aug. 25, the show's organizers said on
Wednesday.
Crystal, 66, who rose to fame in the 1970s comedy circuit
that also thrust Williams into the spotlight, will commemorate
Williams during the annual awards show's "In Memoriam" segment,
which honors late actors who have influenced television.
Oscar-winning comedic virtuoso Williams, whose madcap style
and dramatic versatility made him one of film and television's
top stars, was found dead from an apparent suicide at his home
in Northern California last week. He was 63.
Crystal and Williams had starred together in the 1997 comedy
"Fathers' Day" and remained friends. On the day of Williams'
death, Crystal tweeted simply, "No words."
Don Mischer, executive producer of the awards show, said the
memorial segment will also feature a performance by
Grammy-winning singer Sara Bareilles.
Late night talk show host Seth Meyers will host the 66th
Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast live on NBC. The
Emmys recognize the best shows and performances on television.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Jan
Paschal)