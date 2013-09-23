Stephen Colbert from Comedy Centrals Variety Show ''The Colbert Report'' poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Following is a list of award winners at the Primetime Emmys on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television.

The Emmys were handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Breaking Bad" (AMC)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Daniels, "The Newsroom" (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes, "Homeland" (Showtime)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bobby Cannavale, "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn, "Breaking Bad" (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Modern Family" (ABC)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Tony Hale, "Veep" (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Merritt Wever, "Nurse Jackie" (Showtime)

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

"Behind the Candelabra" (HBO)

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Michael Douglas, "Behind the Candelabra" (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Laura Linney, "The Big C: Hereafter" (Showtime)

BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM

"Undercover Boss" (CBS)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Voice" (NBC)

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, "Project Runway" (Lifetime)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

"The Colbert Report" (Comedy Central)

BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES

Henry Bromell, "Homeland" (Showtime)

BEST WRITING, COMEDY SERIES

Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, "30 Rock" (NBC) (Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Stacey Joyce)