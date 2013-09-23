Following is a list of award winners at the Primetime Emmys on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television.
The Emmys were handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Breaking Bad" (AMC)
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Daniels, "The Newsroom" (HBO)
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Claire Danes, "Homeland" (Showtime)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bobby Cannavale, "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Anna Gunn, "Breaking Bad" (AMC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Modern Family" (ABC)
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Tony Hale, "Veep" (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Merritt Wever, "Nurse Jackie" (Showtime)
BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
"Behind the Candelabra" (HBO)
ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Michael Douglas, "Behind the Candelabra" (HBO)
ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Laura Linney, "The Big C: Hereafter" (Showtime)
BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM
"Undercover Boss" (CBS)
BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
"The Voice" (NBC)
BEST REALITY SHOW HOST
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, "Project Runway" (Lifetime)
BEST VARIETY SERIES
"The Colbert Report" (Comedy Central)
BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES
Henry Bromell, "Homeland" (Showtime)
BEST WRITING, COMEDY SERIES
Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, "30 Rock" (NBC) (Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Stacey Joyce)