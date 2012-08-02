* "All the introspection. I hate it!"
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 The Kennedys may be America's
most famous political dynasty, but it took one of their own to
get them to open up about their private lives and their place in
U.S. history.
Filmmaker Rory Kennedy, 43, the youngest of the 11 children
of slain U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and his wife, Ethel,
persuaded her mother to give her first extended interview in
more than 20 years for an upcoming HBO documentary that is also
the first film about the Kennedys to come from within the
family.
Even so, it wasn't easy. "Why should I have to answer all
these questions?" Ethel Kennedy, 84, asks her daughter early in
the film. "All this introspection. I hate it!"
"Ethel," to be shown on HBO in October, brings together
rarely seen home video, photos, TV footage and anecdotes from
several of the children of Ethel and Robert Kennedy.
It traces the couple's early courtship, life at home filled
with dogs, horses and even a pet seal, and the political careers
of President John F. Kennedy and Robert, who served as his
brother's attorney general. Both were killed by assassins.
"I didn't really want to do it mostly for personal reasons.
I didn't want to ask my mother and my siblings to go through
some of the difficult moments that have been part of our
history," Rory Kennedy told television journalists on Wednesday.
"As a family generally we don't dwell on the past, at least
publicly. And as a family, we are not a share-all family," she
said.
Rory Kennedy, who was born six months after her father's
death in June 1968, said she was persuaded by friends at HBO to
do the film, and by the agreement of her mother and siblings.
Asked where she drew her strength after her husband's
assassination in Los Angeles while running for president, less
than five years after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of his
older brother, Ethel credited her children and her Roman
Catholic faith.
"When we lost Bobby, I would wake up and think, it's OK,
he's in heaven, he's with Jack. So it made it easy to get
through the day," she said.
The film also reveals Ethel's mischievous side, In her
younger days, she earned speeding tickets and pushed members of
John F. Kennedy's Cabinet into the family swimming pool at
parties.
Her children also recall how on a visit to FBI headquarters
in the 1960s, when J.Edgar Hoover was in charge, Ethel Kennedy
dropped a cheeky suggestion in the organization's public
suggestion box, "Get a new director."
"It was rude and I apologize," Ethel quipped on Wednesday.
"Ethel" will air on HBO on Oct. 18.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Peter Cooney)