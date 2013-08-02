Warhol 'Mao' painting sold for $12.6 million in Hong Kong
HONG KONG An Andy Warhol portrait of former Chinese leader Chairman Mao Zedong has sold for $12.6 million at a Hong Kong auction, less than the $15 million it was expected to fetch.
LOS ANGELES Filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen will be adapting their Oscar-winning 1996 film "Fargo" into a television series for Fox's FX network, with actor Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role, the network said on Friday.
"Fargo," a black comedy of crime in a rural Midwestern town starring Frances McDormand and William H. Macy, is the inspiration for a 10-episode miniseries, FX said in a statement. The Coens will be executive producers.
Oscar-winning actor Thornton, 57, will play Lorne Malvo, a character described by FX as "a rootless, manipulative man who meets a small town insurance salesman and sets him on a path of destruction." New characters and a new case will be introduced in the dark comedy.
The show will be filmed in Canada, and the series is expected to premiere on the basic cable channel in spring 2014.
The 1996 film won Oscars in the best actress category, and best screenplay for the Coen brothers. The film was included in the American Film Institute's 100 Greatest American Movies list, and inducted into the U.S. National Film Registry in 2006.
FX's "Fargo" is the first major television project for the Coen brothers, who have made their name in the film industry with movies such as "The Big Lebowski," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and 2007's Oscar-winning "No Country for Old Men."
"Fargo" is part of FX's initiative to produce more miniseries and limited series through its production brand. It will join the network's roster alongside upcoming series "Wayward Pines," from director M. Night Shyamalan, starring Matt Dillon.
FX Networks, a unit of 21st Century Fox (FOXA.O), has become a home for critically acclaimed shows spanning drama and comedy, such as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Sons of Anarchy" and Ryan Murphy's Emmy-nominated series "American Horror Story." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Mary Milliken and Jackie Frank)
LONDON Babies cry more in Britain, Canada, Italy and Netherlands than in other countries, while newborns in Denmark, Germany and Japan cry and fuss the least, researchers said on Monday.
MANILA A Philippine youth theatre club staged a musical at a Manila park on Sunday, challenging President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs.