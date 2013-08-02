LOS ANGELES Aug 2 Filmmaking brothers Joel and
Ethan Coen will be adapting their Oscar-winning 1996 film
"Fargo" into a television series for Fox's FX network, with
actor Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role, the network said on
Friday.
"Fargo," a black comedy of crime in a rural Midwestern town
starring Frances McDormand and William H. Macy, is the
inspiration for a 10-episode miniseries, FX said in a statement.
The Coens will be executive producers.
Oscar-winning actor Thornton, 57, will play Lorne Malvo, a
character described by FX as "a rootless, manipulative man who
meets a small town insurance salesman and sets him on a path of
destruction." New characters and a new case will be introduced
in the dark comedy.
The show will be filmed in Canada, and the series is
expected to premiere on the basic cable channel in spring 2014.
The 1996 film won Oscars in the best actress category, and
best screenplay for the Coen brothers. The film was included in
the American Film Institute's 100 Greatest American Movies list,
and inducted into the U.S. National Film Registry in 2006.
FX's "Fargo" is the first major television project for the
Coen brothers, who have made their name in the film industry
with movies such as "The Big Lebowski," "O Brother, Where Art
Thou?" and 2007's Oscar-winning "No Country for Old Men."
"Fargo" is part of FX's initiative to produce more
miniseries and limited series through its production brand. It
will join the network's roster alongside upcoming series
"Wayward Pines," from director M. Night Shyamalan, starring Matt
Dillon.
FX Networks, a unit of 21st Century Fox, has become
a home for critically acclaimed shows spanning drama and comedy,
such as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Sons of Anarchy"
and Ryan Murphy's Emmy-nominated series "American Horror Story."