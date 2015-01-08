LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Actors Patrick Wilson, Ted
Danson and Jean Smart will be taking leading roles in the second
season of FX's hit miniseries "Fargo," the network said on
Thursday, joining previously announced cast members Kirsten
Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
Wilson, star of "The Conjuring," will play Lou Solverson,
described as a "clean-cut Minnesota state patrolman" and war
veteran who tackles a crime case, while "Cheers" actor Danson
will play Lou's father-in-law, Sheriff Hank Larsson, FX said.
Veteran TV actress Smart will play Floyd Gerhardt, the
matriarch of a crime family.
"Spider-Man" and "Melancholia" actress Dunst makes her
transition to television as small-town beautician Peggy
Blomquist in the show, while Plemons, best known for his role in
AMC TV's "Breaking Bad," will play her husband Ed, a butcher's
assistant.
The second season of FX's "Fargo," adapted from Joel and
Ethan Coen's 1996 Oscar-winning film of the same name, will
follow a 1979 crime story across 10 episodes, set in Sioux
Falls, South Dakota, and Luverne, Minnesota.
Writer and executive producer Noah Hawley will return for
the second installment, scheduled to air in the fall of this
year.
The first season, starring Martin Freeman as a cowed
small-town insurance salesman and Billy Bob Thornton as a hitman
who both become entangled in a murder, earned critical praise
and won three Emmy Awards last year.
"Fargo" has five television nominations at Sunday's Golden
Globe Awards.
(Editing by G Crosse)