By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Oct 12 The folks in Minnesota might
be well-mannered and seemingly ordinary in "Fargo," but behind
the polite facades lies something more sinister as a murder most
violent kicks off the second season of the television miniseries
on Monday.
"Polite societies are often the most violent because people
don't know how to bend. They just break, they snap," show
creator Noah Hawley told Reuters.
It's a premise that filmmaker brothers Joel and Ethan Coen
first harnessed for the 1996 film "Fargo," a black comedy in
which a desperate car salesman falls into a doomed sequence of
events stemming from a botched kidnapping.
Hawley continued the tradition of an unassuming lead
entangled in a crime with FX Networks' 10-part "Fargo" TV series
last year, which debuted to critical praise. It swept the
miniseries awards at both the Golden Globes and the Emmys.
Season two of "Fargo" is set in 1979, a vague prequel to the
film and first season and linked to the previous season through
the character of small-town police officer Lou Solverson
(Patrick Wilson), father to a young Molly Solverson.
It's a way of engaging viewers of the first season who
watched an older Molly Solverson (Allison Tollman) solve crimes
and find love with help from her elderly father.
"We know a few things that happened but it raises a larger
mystery," Hawley said. "It's to create a sense of expectation or
anticipation in the audience."
A violent triple homicide is the catalyst for the second
season, which unknowingly entangles Peggy and Ed Blomquist
(Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons) - a young, unassuming,
small-town married couple - into the dealings of an underground
family-run mafia.
Just like William H. Macy's Jerry Lundegaard in the "Fargo"
movie and Martin Freeman's Lester Nygaard in the first season,
the Blomquists are characters who face a moral fork in the road
that determines their fates.
Peggy "just knows she wants something more, and I think she
finds when she hits this guy with her car that she's going to
lose the ability to reach that, so there's a lot of things that
she does to try and stay on course," Hawley said.
That is something that is very relatable to most people, he
added. "None of us want to admit that our lives have changed
forever and the opportunities that we dreamed of are no longer
available to us."
"The question then becomes, how far will you go?"
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)