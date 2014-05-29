(Recasts with ratings figures and background on programming)
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES May 29 Kevin Reilly, the top
executive at Fox broadcast television, is leaving the network
next month, the company said on Thursday, after Fox slumped to
last place in ratings among the big U.S. broadcasters.
Reilly's seven years as chairman of entertainment at
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's broadcast division ended
with marquee programs like "American Idol" and "Glee" suffering
sharp ratings drops.
Fox has also lost its top ranking among viewers in the 18-49
age group that advertisers value most.
Reilly said in a statement that he and Fox Networks Group
chairman and chief executive officer, Peter Rice, had been
discussing his departure for a while.
"It felt like the timing was as right as it could be,"
Reilly, who joined Fox in 2007 and was named chairman of
entertainment in 2012, said in the statement.
The move comes after the network presented its fall stable
of programming to advertisers earlier this month.
Fox said that Reilly's senior executives will report to Rice
before the company names a replacement.
The network averaged 7.3 million in daily primetime viewers
this past season, according to Nielsen data. That was up from 7
million last year, but Fox fell one place to fourth behind, CBS,
NBC and ABC, respectively.
Its record haul of 111.5 million viewers in February for
football's Super Bowl did not deliver a significant improvement
on overall viewership.
The Super Bowl also failed to boost the coveted 18-49
audience, which remained flat and in second place with 3.1
million viewers on average.
Fox's current entertainment slate consists of critically
acclaimed shows such as "The Mindy Project," "Brooklyn
Nine-Nine" and "New Girl," but the shows have so far been unable
to become ratings powerhouses for the network.
In addition to struggling with falling audiences for
"American Idol" and "Glee," the network jettisoned Simon
Cowell's singing contest "The X Factor" in February after three
seasons.
Fox also canceled the anticipated science-fiction drama
"Almost Human" from executive producer and "Star Trek" director
J.J. Abrams after one season.
Fox was the top draw in the 18-49 age group for eight
consecutive years before it was knocked to second in the 2012-13
season.
NBC, under the ownership of Comcast Corp has
managed to make a big comeback and now is the top network in the
18-49 age group.
Reilly joined Fox from NBC, where he was the president of
entertainment and oversaw the development of shows like hit
comedies "The Office" and "30 Rock."
Reilly is also credited with helping usher in the current
era of acclaimed and well-rated cable television from his time
at Fox's cable network FX where he introduced drama series such
as "Nip/Tuck" and "The Shield."
