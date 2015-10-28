JERUSALEM Oct 28 He may have depicted God in
Hollywood films, but Morgan Freeman came to Jerusalem with
questions about religion still unsettled.
"I'm primarily interested in why, what is the why of it,"
the Academy Award-winning actor told Reuters on Wednesday during
a break in shooting "The Story of God", a National Geographic
and Highlight Films documentary exploring faith and theology.
"I haven't found any answers yet. We're still in
production," he said at the 4th-century Church of the Holy
Sepulchre, a traditional site of Jesus's tomb where many
pilgrims seemed as impassioned by the star's surprise presence.
Freeman, who played God in "Bruce Almighty" and "Evan
Almighty" and is also famed for his plangent film narrations, is
both star and executive producer of the documentary, slated for
release in April. Locations include Israel, the Palestinian
territories, Egypt, Guatemala, Turkey and India.
The 78-year-old narrowly missed flash floods at the West
Bank's biblical Qumran caves. In the cobbled alleyways of
Jerusalem's walled Old City, his panama hat, sunglasses and
brace of bodyguards did little to keep away selfie-snapping
locals and tourists.
The excitement offered some reprieve from religious strife
surging in the city this month amid Palestinian unrest over
stepped-up Israeli visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, a site
also revered by Jews as a vestige of their ancient temples.
Freeman declined to comment on the conflict - a departure,
perhaps, from a video he made with other Hollywood figures
supporting the July nuclear deal between Iran and world powers,
and which Israel has condemned as insufficiently stringent.
"I don't have a message for anybody. No, we're just here
doing a documentary," he said.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Mark Heinrich)