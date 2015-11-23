By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 23 HBO's medieval saga "Game of
Thrones" is known for serving up graphic deaths of its lead
characters, but when fan favorite Jon Snow was killed off, avid
followers speculated every theory and sighting that would bring
back their heroic soldier.
It looks like they prevailed.
"Game of Thrones" tweeted a teaser poster on Monday with a
partial shot of Jon Snow's rugged, bloodstained face and
trademark hair, with the simple caption "APRIL. #GoTSeason6."
The sixth season will air on HBO in April 2016.
It is the first time the TV series has officially
acknowledged the future of the character, played by British
actor Kit Harington, and the poster sent fans on social media
into overdrive. The "Game of Thrones" tweet was shared more than
35,000 times in three hours on Monday and "Jon Snow" became the
top Twitter trend.
Emmy-winning "Game of Thrones," based on George R. R.
Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" books, is a sweeping fantasy
epic of the battle across seven kingdoms for the Iron Throne. It
is HBO's most-watched series, averaging 20 million viewers per
episode this year.
Fan speculation on Jon Snow's fate has ranged from sightings
of Harington on set in Ireland to the actor's decision not to
cut his shoulder-length brown locks, which have become a
trademark of his character.
Little slips from fellow cast members in interviews have
also fueled the fire, but HBO and the show's creators have
enjoyed toying with fans, always avoiding the question and
keeping Harington out of fan-events.
Jon Snow, the illegitimate son of Ned Stark (who was
beheaded in season one) and Commander of the Night's Watch, made
it through five seasons of "Game of Thrones" before being
betrayed by his subjects and stabbed to a seeming death in the
penultimate episode that aired in June.
Whether Jon Snow is actually alive or dead is still not
known in a series that is woven through with dark magic, sorcery
and the mysterious "White Walkers," an army of the undead.
His tragic demise was lamented, but readers of Martin's
books immediately suggested the character could be returning,
albeit through otherworldly means.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Andrew Hay)