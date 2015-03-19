(Refiles to remove superfluous letter in headline)
LONDON, March 18 Medieval fantasy "Game of
Thrones" met some medieval reality on Wednesday at the Tower of
London where stars from the hit HBO television show walked a red
carpeted moat for the premiere of the fifth season.
The buzz around the 11th century building, one of the oldest
in London, centered on how far season five would stray from the
books of George R.R. Martin after the author suggested it might
not be as faithful as in seasons past.
"Like every season there are a lot of shocks but there will
probably be even more, particularly for the book readers," said
Michael McElhatton, who plays Roose Bolton in the cut-throat,
blood-soaked drama about warring kingdoms.
Stars like Kit Harington and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau took
pains not to ruin any surprises for fans, who take to the
Internet and social media to theorize about twists and turns.
Iwan Rheon who plays the psychopathic Ramsay Snow, did allow
that religion and spirituality bring a new dynamic to the show.
"It's really scary and quite sinister and everything gets
closer to boiling point as well. The pressure cooker is being
turned up and it's getting full on," he said.
Some of the most popular cast members, Lena Headey, Peter
Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams, were no-shows. But
the ravens who feature prominently in the show were there.
Actually, they live there, at the Tower of London.
Season five debuts on Time Warner Inc's HBO on April
12, while in Britain, Sky Atlantic will show the first episode
one day later.
(Reporting by Rollo Ross of Reuters TV; Writing by Mary
Milliken; Editing by David Gregorio)