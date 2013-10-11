LOS ANGELES Oct 11 The total number of gay,
lesbian, bisexual and transgender characters remains steady on
U.S. television for a second year, but is represented more
equally between males and females, gay rights group GLAAD said
on Friday.
There will be 112 LGBT characters in regular or recurring
roles on scripted television shows across the United States in
2013-2014, and half are played by women, the Gay and Lesbian
Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) said, adding that it
indicates networks are making more effort to diversify
storylines.
In 2012, the majority of LGBT characters tracked by the
GLAAD report were male.
Last year saw a record number of LGBT characters across U.S.
scripted television, with 31 regularly on the five main
primetime networks.
GLAAD releases a report annually tracking gender and ethnic
diversity on television over the past year and in the coming
year.
This year has seen a drop in LGBT characters on primetime
networks due to the cancellation of shows such as "The New
Normal" and "Go On," with 26 regular LGBT cast members and 20
recurring. On cable television, LGBT characters rose to 42 from
last year's 35, HBO leading the way with 11 characters.
LGBT characters featured in leading or recurring roles in
new shows this year include Fox police comedy "Brooklyn
Nine-Nine," NBC sitcom "Sean Saves the World" and CBS thriller
"Under the Dome."
ABC and FOX were the only primetime networks to increase the
percentage of LGBT roles in shows, and NBC came in last among
the five primetime broadcast networks.
While last year there were no regular transgender roles on
primetime broadcast shows, "Glee" upgraded transgender character
Unique to regular this year.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by John Stonestreet)