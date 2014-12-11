(Adds link to Factbox)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 11 Newly minted comedy on cable
television and online streaming platforms beat the broadcast
stalwarts to win favor with the Hollywood Foreign Press
Association for its Golden Globe nominations on Thursday.
Premium cable network HBO's raunchy female
coming-of-age series "Girls" was the only returning contender
for best television comedy or musical, which left out previous
broadcast network category staples such as ABC sitcom
"Modern Family" and CBS's nerd comedy "The Big Bang
Theory."
Netflix Inc's second season of women's prison
comedy "Orange is the New Black" landed a nod, alongside HBO's
new tech satire "Silicon Valley"; Hispanic comedy "Jane the
Virgin" from The CW, jointly owned by CBS and Warner Bros, and
the only broadcast network show in the race; and Amazon Instant
Video's transgender show, "Transparent."
This is Amazon Studios' first crack into major awards as it
ramps up its original programming to compete with the likes of
Netflix in online video streaming.
"Transparent," about the patriarch of a family who comes out
as a transgender woman to his family, also picked up a best
comedy/musical TV actor nod for lead star Jeffrey Tambor.
"The field of television is going through such an incredible
transformation," said Theo Kingma, president of the Hollywood
Foreign Press Association, crediting Netflix and Amazon for
"changing the landscape."
Tambor will be up against Louis C.K. for FX Networks'
"Louie," Ricky Gervais for Netflix's "Derek," William
H. Macy for Showtime's "Shameless" and Don Cheadle for
Showtime's "House of Lies."
"Jane the Virgin," about a young religious Hispanic woman
who is accidentally artificially inseminated during a medical
checkup, landed a best comedy/musical TV actress nod for lead
star Gina Rodriguez, the only newcomer in the category.
Rodriguez will contend with returning nominees Lena Dunham
for "Girls," Taylor Schilling for "Orange is the New Black,"
Edie Falco for "Nurse Jackie" and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for
"Veep."
Last year's best comedy series winner, Fox's "Brooklyn
Nine-Nine," failed to make the cut this year.
This year's winners will be revealed at a televised awards
ceremony on Jan. 11.
FX's "Fargo," which follows small-town men who become
entangled in a murder plot, led the television race with five
nods, including best mini-series or TV motion picture.
The only comedy in the category, "Fargo" will be up against
Starz's abduction drama "The Missing and HBO's AIDS
movie "The Normal Heart," dark family chronicle "Olive
Kitteridge" and gritty crime miniseries "True Detective."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa
Von Ahn)