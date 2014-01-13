LOS ANGELES Jan 13 Sunday's telecast of the
71st annual Golden Globe Awards drew its best audience in the
past decade as 20.9 million people tuned in to watch the
Hollywood awards show, Comcast Corp-owned network NBC
said on Monday.
The three-hour awards show, which honors the year's
achievements in film and television, rose 6 percent in total
viewers compared to last year and was up 2 percent in the 18-49
age group most coveted by advertisers, according to early
figures from Nielsen Media Research.
The show hosted for a second consecutive year by comedians
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler paid dividends again for NBC as the
Golden Globe Awards beat other televised ceremonies such as the
Emmys and People's Choice Awards for viewers.
Fey and Poehler, who poked fun at their peers and
themselves, have earned critical praise for their performances
over the past two years, compared to the mixed reviews for
predecessor, acidic British comic Ricky Gervais. The duo have
already signed on to host next year's Golden Globes.
Big film winners at the Golden Globes, which are handed out
by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were historical
slavery drama "12 Years a Slave" and 1970s corruption romp
"American Hustle."