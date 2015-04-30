LOS ANGELES, April 30 Hollywood actress Jane
Fonda reunites with her "Nine to Five" co-star Lily Tomlin in a
new Netflix comedy about two jilted wives who have to start life
over again in their seventies.
"Grace and Frankie" sees the two main characters forge a
relationship after their husbands fall in love with each other.
The show's debut is timely in the United States, where the
Supreme Court this week began hearing arguments in a landmark
case that could pave the way to legalising same-sex marriage
nationwide.
"We both have friends that are out and ... are dealing with
this issue of same-sex marriage and so it seemed appropriate and
timely that our series touches on that," Fonda said at the
show's premiere on Wednesday night.
"For us it's about older women and how they handle massive
turmoil and chaos and tragedy in a way in their lives when the
rug is pulled out from under them ... They think they've been
broken but they've been broken open and a new life looms ahead
of them."
Fonda, 77, and Tomlin, 75, starred alongside singer Dolly
Parton in the 1980 hit movie "Nine to Five".
On Tuesday, the court heard arguments concerning same-sex
marriage restrictions imposed in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and
Tennessee. Both advocates and opponents rallied outside.
"It's amazing that we've dovetailed so well into the news,"
Tomlin said. "I don't think that anyone planned it."
The series, which comes from "Friends" creator Marta
Kauffman, debuts on Netflix on May 8.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)