LOS ANGELES Feb 11 Some 28.1 million Americans
watched the Grammy Awards show on television, down 30 percent
from last year's emotion-filled ceremony following the death of
singer Whitney Houston, early ratings data showed on Monday.
Despite the lower numbers, Sunday's 3-1/2-hour show
broadcast live on CBS came in as the second-largest TV audience
for the music industry's big night since 1993.
The 2012 telecast, which took place one day after Houston
was found drowned in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel, drew
39.9 million viewers and was the second-largest Grammy TV
audience ever.
This year's show in Los Angeles was dominated by mostly
young or lesser-known artists. English folk band Mumford & Sons
won Album of the Year for "Babel," indie-pop trio FUN. won Song
of the Year for "We Are Young," and U.S. rockers The Black Keys
won three Grammys including best rock album for "El Camino."