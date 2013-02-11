* Critics praise performances, 'demented moments'
* Timberlake sees strong pre-orders on iTunes
LOS ANGELES Feb 11 Some 28.1 million Americans
watched the Grammy Awards show on television, a predictable 30
percent drop from last year's emotion-filled ceremony following
the death of singer Whitney Houston, according to ratings data
on Monday.
Despite the lower numbers, Sunday's 3-1/2-hour show
broadcast live on CBS was the second-largest TV audience for the
music industry's big night since 1993, and many critics gave the
show a thumbs up.
"For the first time in too long, the Grammys telecast was a
good time in and of itself - a refreshingly coherent celebration
of our increasingly incoherent popscape," wrote Chris Richards
of the Washington Post.
"There were A-game performances, trophy-hoarders who
deserved to win them and very few reasons to wince, grouse or
wish you were watching 'Downton Abbey'," Richards added.
In the absence of new music from big names such as Lady Gaga
or Beyonce, Sunday's Grammy show highlighted rising stars and
younger artists and spread the top prizes over a wide variety of
acts.
British folk band Mumford & Sons won Album of the Year for
"Babel," indie-pop trio FUN. won Song of the Year for "We Are
Young" and Australian singer Gotye won Record of the Year for
"Somebody That I Used to Know."
Many of the winners and performers found themselves high on
the iTunes sales chart on Monday, with Justin Timberlake leading
the charge with pre-orders for his upcoming album "The 20/20
Experience," his first since 2006.
FUN.'s album "Some Nights" and "Babel" were also among the
Top 5 on the iTunes albums chart on Monday.
Mikael Wood of The Los Angeles Times said smaller, intimate
moments, like Rihanna's stripped down balled "Stay", stood out
among the bigger production numbers on Sunday night's show.
"In a 3-1/2-hour blur of high-tech spectacle, these
performances felt like reaffirmations of core musical values -
honest, unaffected, simple," wrote Wood
Rob Sheffield at Rolling Stone Magazine noted that in the
past few years "the Grammys bash has turned into the awards show
that really aims to capture the crackle and sparkle of pop
music, in all its demented excess. And last night was full of
demented moments. It had R&B crooners and big-cheddar teen
smoothies."
Sheffield said Taylor Swift's Alice in Wonderland-themed
opener "set the tone for a whole night of over-the-top
performances."
Sunday's telecast also featured Sting, Rihanna and Bruno
Mars joined Ziggy and Damian Marley in a tribute to late reggae
singer Bob Marley. Elton John teamed up with Mumford & Sons,
Mavis Staples, Zac Brown Band and Brittany Howard of Alabama
Shakes for a tribute to late U.S. rock musician Levon Helm.
The 2012 Grammy telecast attracted 39.9 million viewers and
was the second-largest Grammy TV audience ever, thanks largely
to British singer Adele's six wins and performance comeback
after throat surgery and the drowning death of Houston in a
bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel the night before show.